National Safety Day 2022: Date, Theme, Significance And Quotes To Mark The Day

National Safety Day is observed on March 4. The day aims to raise awareness about all safety protocols, including on-roads, workplaces, health and the environment. Various programmes are organised to educate people about the measures and regulations enacted to ensure a safe environment.

Theme

Each year, the day is marked around a theme. For this year, the theme of National Safety Day is -- “Nurture young minds - develop a safety culture”. The theme, last year, was “sadak suraksha” [road safety].

History and Significance

The National Safety Council was formed on March 4, 1966, to generate, develop and sustain a voluntary movement on safety, health and environment (SHE). Seven years later, in 1972, the National Safety Day was observed for the first time on its foundation day.

National Safety Day also aims to develop a proactive attitude toward safety as well as ways to identify workplace dangers and potential hazards.

National Safety Day Quotes

- The occasion of National Safety Day reminds each one of us that we must never compromise with our safety. Happy National Safety Day.

- Safety is one of the most important issues which are often ignored the most. Warm wishes on the occasion of National Safety Day to everyone.

- Our safety is in our own hands and we must do everything we can in order to stay safe. Wishing a very Happy National Safety Day to all.

- The day celebrates safety but also reminds us to stay safe and keep everyone else safe. Have a safe day ahead.

- Let us celebrate the occasion of National Safety Day with everyone around us by reminding them to never compromise or ignore safety. Have a safe day.