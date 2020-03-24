National Population Register, First Phase Of Census Deferred: Officials

The NPR and Census exercises have been deferred till further orders (Representational)

The exercise to update the National Population Register (NPR) and the first phase of the Census 2021 will not be held as scheduled due to the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Tuesday.

Both the exercise is supposed to be carried out from April 1 to September 30.

Due to the prevailing situation, the NPR and Census exercises have been deferred till further orders, a senior home ministry official said.

The Prime Minister has announced a 21-day lockdown across the country from Tuesday night due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.