National Panchayati Raj Day 2021: Key Facts About Panchayati Raj Diwas

National Panchayati Raj Day is on April 24. The day is a great opportunity for leaders and others to directly interact with the representatives of the Panchayats or village heads from all across the country. On National Panchayati Raj Day or Panchayati Raj Diwas, work done by the Panchayat leaders are recognized and appreciated. ''National Panchayati Raj Day 2021 is a unique occasion to recognise and felicitate our Panchayats for their work towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,'' tweeted the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. PM Modi will also address the Panchayati Raj Institutions.
National Panchayati Raj Day 2021: Facts to know
- SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on National Panchayati Raj Day
- National Panchayati Raj Day will witness a nationwide rollout of SVAMITVA Scheme and a coffee table book
- Around 74,000 Panchayats are participating in the National Panchayati Raj Awards 2021
- This is an increase of 28 per cent from last year's participations on National Panchayati Raj Day.
- There are more than 2.6 lakh Panchayats in the countrywide three-tier system, which includes the Gram Panchayat (village level), Block Samiti or Panchayat Samiti (block level) and Zila Parishad (district level).
- The three-tier Panchayat system works towards social and economic development of people at the grassroot level
- Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh declared the first National Panchayati Raj Day in 2010
- In 1993, the 73rd Constitutional Amendment came into force institutionalising Panchayati Raj system