Elections 2019: National, Not State Polls, Alliance Continues, Says Congress In Karnataka

The ruling coalition in Karnataka stands firm, the Congress declared today after an emergency meeting held to discuss the situation in the state following the BJP's stupendous victory in the national elections. At the meeting, ministers of the Congress met and Siddaramaiah, who held the top post before Mr Kumaraswamy, expressed confidence in him, said the party's Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.

After the emergency meeting today, Mr Parameshwara claimed the national and state elections are not connected and the results won't affect the state.

"The referendum, this decision has been given to the national election and not state polls, we continue in the state," he told reporters. Accusing the BJP of trying to engineer defections and destabilise the government, he said, "All our MLAs with us... We will not allow them to be successful. This is the decision taken by all of us".

The national election has exposed the weakening hold of the Congress and HD Kumaraswamy alliance on the state. The BJP won 26 of the state's 28 seats. The coalition -- which took power exactly a year ago and have been busy bickering since -- won only two.

There has been concern that the alliance may collapse in case of a poor showing in the national election. Insiders say there is apprehension that lawmakers from both parties may decamp and join the BJP in the light of its massive victory.

The Congress and JD(S) have been under pressure to hold on to their lawmakers. On Thursday, leaders of the JDS met at HD Deve Gowda's house. Another meeting was planned for this afternoon.

Since the alliance was formed last May to keep the BJP out of power in the state, the party has said it is about to collapse.

The alliance has accused the BJP of trying to control its lawmakers through money power. Some in the Congress accuse the JDS of prepping to switch sides to the BJP. Two days ago, Congress leader Roshan Baig ripped into his party leadership in Karnataka, calling them "buffoons" and a "flop show".

