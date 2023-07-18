National-Level Wrestler Arrested For Posing As Army Officer, Cheating People

Accused has been identified as Ajrudin who is a National Level wrestler, police said. (Representational)

The Delhi Police have arrested a national-level wrestler for cheating people online by posing as an Army officer and pretending to buy or sell goods on online platforms such as OLX, the officials said.

According to DCP Outer Harender Singh, the accused has been identified as Ajrudin, a resident of, Nuh district, Haryana.

"The accused Ajrudin is a graduation dropout and a National Level wrestler," police added.

Giving details about the incident, DCP Harender Singh said that a case u/s 420/120B/34 IPC was registered on the complaint of Pooja Thakkar Ressident of Paschim Vihar, Delhi.

"The complainant in her complaint alleged that she posted an advertisement on OLX to sell her old dining table. A person named Ragini Mishra accepted the offer and agreed to pay Rs 10,000 to her. The buyer (the fraudster) connected with her via WhatsApp and then sent a screenshot to the complainant saying that the amount has been paid," the officials said.

"When the complainant told the fraudster that she did not receive the money, then the fraudster sent her a payment link and asked her to click on it to receive the payment. When she clicked on the said link, Rs 10,000 rupees got debited from her account. By doing this repeatedly, Rs 1,38,894 got debited from her account and after that, the victim realised that she had been cheated," added the officials.

DCP Singh said that during the investigation all the connected CDRs of the alleged numbers, mobile numbers connected in bank accounts and IPDRs were done which yielded fruitful results and the accused person operating the bank accounts used for receipt of cheated money was traced in a Hotel at Sector 48, Gurugram, Haryana.

"During further examination, the accused disclosed that he used to purchase bank accounts of other persons and then used to provide those bank account details to online cheaters in the Mewat region of Bharatpur, Rajasthan. He used to deduct his 10% commission and deliver 90% of cheated money to fraudsters who cheat people online by posing as buyers or sellers of goods on online platforms as Army Officers," added DCP Singh.

The investigation into the matter is underway.

