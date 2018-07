Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out the searches in Buchpora locality. (File)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday searched the house of Asiya Andrabi, chief of the women's separatist group 'Dukhtaran-e-Milat' (Daughters of Faith), in Srinagar.

Police sources said a NIA team assisted by Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out the searches in Buchpora locality.

Asiya Andrabi and two of her associates, Fahmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen, were arrested by the NIA and shifted to Delhi on July 6.