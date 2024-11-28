Anti-Terror Agency Raids 22 Places Across 6 States In Human Trafficking Case

The case reportedly involves the trafficking of men, women, and children across state borders.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 22 locations across six states on Thursday in connection with a human trafficking case.

The search operation is continuing since early morning by separate teams of the NIA in close coordination with state police forces. The operation, aimed at dismantling an organized trafficking network, was carried out at the premises of suspects based on specific input.

According to official sources, the raids spanned multiple states, targeting individuals and organizations suspected of involvement in the trafficking of vulnerable individuals. These coordinated searches are part of an ongoing investigation into a criminal network engaged in trafficking for illegal purposes, including forced labour and exploitation.

The NIA took over the case (RC-10/2024/NIA/DLI) from local police. The case reportedly involves the trafficking of men, women, and children across state borders and possibly internationally.

The NIA, India's premier counter-terrorism and investigative agency, took over the case following suspicions of a larger organized network with links to cross-border syndicates.

Authorities have intensified efforts to combat human trafficking in recent years, with increased focus on disrupting the supply chains of traffickers and rescuing victims. The NIA's raid is a significant step toward dismantling such operations.

India has long grappled with the issue of human trafficking, with thousands of individuals, particularly from economically vulnerable communities, falling prey to traffickers each year. Despite stringent laws and international commitments, trafficking networks continue to operate across regions, often exploiting gaps in enforcement.