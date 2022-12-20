National Human Rights Commission Team Reaches Bihar To Probe Liquor Tragedy

The 9 member NHRC team reached Patna, Bihar today. (File)

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday arrived in Bihar's Patna to probe the hooch tragedy here.

The NHRC team is comprised of nine members who will investigate the tragic incident reported last week from Bihar's Saran district in which over 60 people were killed due to consuming spurious liquor at a local joint. After the deaths, angry villagers blocked the Masrakh Hanuman Chowk on Bihar State Highway 90 and raised slogans against the district administration.

The incident also triggered a political slugfest in the Bihar assembly, with opposition leaders mounting a strong attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the spate of spurious liquor deaths.

