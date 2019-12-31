Over 1.15 Crore FASTags Already Issued: Highway Authority

According to NHAI, more than 1 lakh FASTags are being issued daily.

The National Highway Authority of India on Monday said that over 1.15 crore electronic toll collection system, or FASTags, have already been issued through multiple points of sale.

"With the transaction number crossing 30 lakh, the daily transactional worth of electronic toll collection has crossed Rs 52 crore," NHAI said in a statement.

NHAI had commenced electronic toll collection through FASTag at 523 toll plazas across the country from December 15.