National Herald: BJP Slams 'Gandhi Development Model', Congress Replies

A fresh political storm has erupted after the Enforcement Directorate named Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a chargesheet in the alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. While the BJP stressed that the law is taking its course, Congress leaders have alleged "political vendetta" by the Narendra Modi government.

Addressing the media this morning, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that the Congress hatched a "corporate conspiracy" to ensure that property comes into the Gandhi family's hands.

National Herald stopped publication in 2008. The Congress then gave Rs 90 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the newspaper's publisher. Mr Prasad said a political party cannot give funds to a private body. AJL later said it cannot repay the loan. Later, a company called Young India Limited (YIL), in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have 38 per cent shares each, acquired nearly all of AJL's shares and gained control of its properties across several cities. "It was YIL was a non-profit. No one knows what charitable work they have done. Rs 50 lakh was paid to AJL and the loan was written off," he said.

Mr Prasad said the Gandhi family "has no equal in commerce". "This is the Gandhi model of development," he said.

The BJP leader also referred to the allegations against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, Robert Vadra. "Another member buys land for Rs 3 crore and sells it for 58 crore. The country should learn this Gandhi Model of development."

Mr Prasad said he wants to ask the Gandhis if the "law should not take its course". "Should everyone be silent if you wrongly captured property worth thousands of crores?" he asked. He also said the Gandhis did not get any relief from the high court and Supreme Court after they challenged the case.

Mr Prasad also said the National Herald newspaper, founded in 1938, could not run despite the Congress's protection and support. "After Independence, this newspaper was least to be used as a proper newspaper and more as a forum to collect advertisements and ensure big properties by government cooperation," he said.

A newspaper established during the freedom struggle "degenerated into a money-minting exercise" for the Congress, he alleged.

The Congress has hit back at the allegations and launched a massive nationwide protest today.

Senior party leader Pawan Khera said that before Independence, the British hated National Herald, the Gandhi family and the Congress and now the RSS has taken their place.

"Money laundering case on a not-for-profit company, where no exchange of funds took place and no property rights were transferred, shows Narendra Modi's fear," he said.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said the case is politically motivated. "We trust the justice system. We will fight this legally and get justice. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been targeted to suppress the voice of the Opposition. Modi government no proof. They just want to malign the Opposition's image," he said.