Choose Handloom, Be Self-Reliant: PM Modi On National Handloom Day

National Handloom Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today encouraged people to use handmade products and spread awareness about it. Praising people associated with India's "vibrant" handloom and handicraft sector, Prime Minister Modi said, handmade products will help India be a self-reliant country.

"On National Handloom Day, we salute all those associated with our vibrant handloom and handicrafts sector. They have made commendable efforts to preserve the indigenous crafts of our nation. "Let us all be #Vocal4Handmade and strengthen efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," PM Modi said in a tweet.

On National Handloom Day, we salute all those associated with our vibrant handloom and handicrafts sector. They have made commendable efforts to preserve the indigenous crafts of our nation. Let us all be #Vocal4Handmade and strengthen efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles, was among the first to post on social media on National Handloom Day. "National Handloom Day is the day to commemorate India's rich & diverse handloom and acknowledge contribution of weavers in conserving our heritage," Ms Irani tweeted.

Handloom can enrich our daily lives and surroundings in many ways; from clothing to furnishing to Masks in Covid times to wall hanging. Bring home handmade in India!



I take pride in celebrating India's legacy, I am #Vocal4Handmade. Are you? pic.twitter.com/S01moKE91p — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 7, 2020

Several leaders and celebrities took to Twitter, urging people to be "vocal for local" and go for handloom and handmade products. Some even wrote about choose clothing made by Indian brands.

Empowering our weavers & artisans and contributing towards preserving our rich indigenous heritage, PM @NarendraModi ji has taken many big steps.



This National Handloom Day, as we appreciate their uniqueness & intricate designs, I proudly declare I am #Vocal4Handmade, are you? pic.twitter.com/AMRNkJeyY1 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 7, 2020

National Handloom Day is observed every year to recognise the hard work of handloom weavers in India's small towns and villages. It is the day when the country celebrates the effort of artisans and weavers in preserving India own art and craft.

August 7 was chosen as National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement, which was started on this day in 1905 at the Calcutta Town. Swadeshi Movement was a turning point in India's struggle for freedom from the British colonial rule.