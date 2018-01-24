National Girl Child Day: Leaders Share Important Messages

We salute the skills, strengths and fortitude of the girl child.

National Girl Child Day is observed every year on January 24 to celebrate the accomplishments of the girl children and bring to focus the issues of skewed sex ratio, female foeticide, child marriage, unequal treatment and gender disparities in India. The day is celebrated to bring focus on education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care and safety of girl children. On National Girl Child Day, national leaders talked about the significance of the day and shared some important messages on micro-blogging site Twitter.Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared small video with the message, "We salute the skills, strengths and fortitude of the girl child. We are proud of the accomplishments of the girl child in various fields. #NationalGirlChildDay"

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted about Kanyashree scheme of the state government that aims at ensuring that girls do not drop out from schools and delay their marriages till at least the age of 18. The scheme has two cash transfer components - an annual incentive of Rs 750 and one-time grant of Rs 25,000 to be paid after a girl turns 18.

"Today is National Girl Child Day. We are proud of our Kanyashree girls. Our scheme for the girl child is an international model now. My best wishes to all," she wrote.

National Girl Child Day celebrates the splendid achievements of the girl child and also challenges gender-based stereotypes.

Commerce and Industries Minister Suresh Prabhu stressed on giving equal opportunities to girl children. "National Girl Child Day celebrates the splendid achievements of the girl child and also challenges gender-based stereotypes. Let every girl child be cherished and given equal opportunities to shine forth in her life," Mr Prabhu tweeted.Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan brought spotlight to educating girls. He tweeted, "Greetings on #NationalGirlChildDay. Madhya Pradesh is working hard to provide congenial environment to girls. On this day let us pledge to celebrate birth of every girl child. Education is imperative for emancipation of girls. We strive to provide them the best opportunities,"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last week launched a week-long programme to celebrate the girl child and to create awareness about gender equality. "Girls are an integral pillar of society. No nation can hope to progress and aspire for a future of prosperity, joy and fulfilment by discrimination against the women in society," he had said at the launch of the event.Textiles Minister Smriti Irani wrote, "On National Girl Child Day, let us celebrate achievements of our girl child with pride and pledge to empower them with equal opportunities."Railways and Coal Ministe Piyush Goyal said that Railways is celebrating 2018 as the year for security of women & child commuters. "On #NationalGirlChildDay, we reaffirm our commitment to encourage gender equality. Indian Railways is celebrating 2018 as the year for security of women & child commuters. Let us all challenge gender based stereotypes and celebrate outstanding accomplishments of the girl child," he tweeted.