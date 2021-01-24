'We Salute India's Daughter': PM Modi On National Girl Child Day

National Girl Child Day: This day was first initiated in 2008 by Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning urged the nation to ensure that every girl in the country "leads a life of dignity and opportunity" as he elaborated his government's efforts to ensure gender equality, and acknowledged all the achievements young girls have achieved in different fields.

"On National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and the accomplishments in various fields. The Central Government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity," PM Modi tweeted.

"Today is also a day to specially appreciate all those working towards empowering the girl child and ensuring she leads a life of dignity and opportunity. #DeshKiBeti," the Prime Minister further wrote.

Many other political leaders and ministers shared pictures of their achievers to mark the day. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared a pictures of Swati Raval, captain of the Air India flight that brought back 263 passengers trapped in Rome during the lockdown and wrote, "Women professionals associated with the civil aviation sector have played a key role in our efforts against COVID-19."

Union Minister Jitendra Singh shared a picture of him greeting female students with a message, "This National Girl Child Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to educate, empower and encourage the girl child to pursue her dreams and aspirations."

Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "Empower our girls for an empowered New India. For the country's glorious future, amplify the message of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and help build a society rid of gender stereotypes and inequality."

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a picture of hers with daughter with a message, "Celebrate and cherish this bond everyday. Having a daughter is a blessing. Selfie partner, best friend, drama mate, healer of my troubles, source of my joy."

The National Girl Child Day is celebrated in India every year on January 24. First initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the National Girl Child Day aims to increase the consciousness of people towards female foeticide and to provide new opportunities to the girl child in society. The government of India had launched the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme on January 22, 2015, to address major issues related to female empowerment in the country.

BBBP scheme is a tri-ministerial effort of Ministries of Women and Child Development, Health and Family Welfare and Human Resource Development, and addresses the declining child sex ratio (CSR) and other related issues of women empowerment over a life-cycle continuum.