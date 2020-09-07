'Government Intervention Should Be Minimal': PM On Education Policy NEP

The government should have minimal intervention in educational policy as it "belongs to everyone", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, as he addressed the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy.

"Education policy and education system are important means of fulfilling the aspirations of the country. Centre, state government, local bodies, all are attached to the responsibility of education system. But it is also true that the government, its interference in education policy, its impact, should be minimal. As foreign policy, defence policy are of the country, not government, so is education policy. It belongs to everyone," PM Modi said, urging the people to take the "collective responsibility" to implement the policy in "Letter and Spirit".

The Prime Minister said that the new educational policy focuses on "learning instead of studying" and is based on "critical thinking rather than curriculum" with a special focus on "passion, practicality, and performance".

The new policy will help tackle the issues of brain drain and help India become a "knowledge economy" in the 21st century, he said while addressing the virtual conference which was attended by attended by Education Ministers of various states, Vice-Chancellors of state universities, and other senior officials.

"We are working to make India a knowledge economy. To tackle brain drain, the NEP has paved the way for opening campuses of best international institutions in the country to bring them within reach of youth from simple families," the Prime Minister said.

"The more teachers and parents are connected to education policy, the more students will be connected, the more its relevance and comprehensiveness increases," he said.

"Whether there is a teacher or a big educationist in the village, everyone is looking at the national education policy, their education education policy. There is a feeling in everyone's mind that I wanted to see this improvement in the earlier education policy. This is a big reason for accepting the National Education Policy," PM Modi said.

Titled 'Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education', the conference is being organised by the Ministry of education.

The new National Education Policy strives for turning India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a global superpower.

NEP-2020 is the first education policy of the 21st century which was announced after 34 years of the previous National Policy on Education in 1986, according to Prime Minister's Office.