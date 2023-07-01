National Doctors Day 2023: History And Significance

July 1 has been set aside to celebrate Doctor's Day (Representational)

National Doctor's Day is observed on July 1 to honour the country's doctors and healthcare professionals who are committed to saving and bettering lives. The day celebrates doctors and their commitment to their profession. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the importance of doctors -- and their exceptional services -- has only come to be more recognised and celebrated. And Doctor's Day serves as the perfect occasion to convey our thanks to them.

Date

July 1 has been set aside to celebrate Doctor's Day as it marks the birth anniversary and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, one of India's most renowned physicians. Dr Roy also served as the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. In addition to being a prolific statesman and a respected medical professional, Dr Roy is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Theme

This year's theme for National Doctor's Day is “Celebrating Resilience and Healing Hands".

History

The inception of the day takes us back to 1991, when the Indian government decided to mark this exceptional man's birthday as National Doctor's Day, commemorating the invaluable contributions of Dr Roy to the field of medicine. It seems fitting as the doctor's birth and death fall on the same date – July 1.

Throughout his life, Dr Roy worked hard to improve the healthcare infrastructure of India. This day stands as a tribute not only to Dr Roy but also to all the doctors who continue to walk in his illustrious footsteps, transforming lives and saving countless souls with their expertise.

Significance:

As mentioned above, it is a day set aside to salute the resilience of our doctors. Whether it's a virtual salute, a heartfelt thank you card, or a simple moment of silence to acknowledge their tireless efforts, let's show all the doctors that we cherish them, on this special day. Their dedication makes the world a better place, and on this special day, we celebrate their exceptional brilliance with gratitude and admiration. So, here's to our medical warriors - Happy National Doctor's Day!