Women Pannel Seeks Action Against Those Who Manhandled Bengal Teacher

In a horrifying video, a woman is seen tied at her knees with rope and dragged over a country road in West Bengal by a group of men led by a ruling Trinamool Congress panchayat leader.

The Trinamool Congress has suspended leader Amal Sarkar for the incident.

South Dinajpur:

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has reacted strongly to the incident in the state wherein a primary school teacher was tied with a rope, dragged and beaten by a group of people, allegedly including a local TMC leader Amul Sarkar after she protested against their bid to acquire her land forcibly for the construction of a road.

The NCW said: "Deeply disturbed by this reported incident and the safety of the woman. We have written and contacted DGP Virendra to arrest the culprits involved in atrocities against the woman and take strict action and send the detailed report as soon as possible."

A primary school teacher in Gangrampur of South Dinajpur district on Sunday was tied with a rope, dragged and beaten up by a group of people allegedly including a local TMC leader Amul Sarkar. The incident happened as she had protested their bid to acquire her land forcibly for the construction of road.



