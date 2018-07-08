National Clean Air Programme Won't Work Without Time Bound Goals: Experts

The Environment Ministry hopes to bring air pollution down to half in next 5 years (Representational)

With the Centre likely to notify the ambitious national clean air programme (NCAP) by the month-end, environment experts have suggested time-bound emission and sectoral targets, innovative financing mechanism and a regional approach among other things for the scheme to be effective.



The Environment Ministry has prepared a draft NCAP with an objective to come up with a comprehensive plan for prevention, control and abatement of air pollution, and to augment the air quality monitoring network across the country. Various green groups have submitted their recommendations to the ministry on the draft.



Union Environment Secretary C K Mishra had said that the notification of NCAP "should be done soon, say, by the end of this month".



While one of the experts said the NCAP process will also require rigorous assessment of all city plans to judge their level of stringency and scale of action to achieve the reduction targets, another stressed that the draft NCAP had missed to include many polluted cities across the country and that should be included.



Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director (research and advocacy) and head of CSE's air pollution programme, told PTI there is a long impatient wait for NCAP to get notified while there is also a deep suspense about its level of ambition to meet clean air targets and also how it is likely to respond to the public comments gathered so far.



"The current draft needs several revisions to be robust. Even though NCAP aims 'to meet the prescribed annual average ambient air quality standards at all locations in the country' and reduce air pollution by '35 per cent within next three years and 50 per cent in the next 5 years' it has not included any mechanism for compliance.



"Targets do not work without compliance framework. This is clearly evident from the fact that even though national ambient air quality standards are notified under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, there is no mechanism to make it obligatory for cities to meet them," she said.



She added that earlier the 12th Five-Year Plan had also recommended cities to meet air quality norms by the end of the plan period but that never happened as it had not defined the compliance mechanism.



In February, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan had said that the ministry hoped to bring down air pollution in around 100 non-attainment cities by 50 percent in the next five years under the NCAP. Non-attainment cities are areas with air quality worse than the National Ambient Air Quality (NAAQ) Standards.



According to Ms Roychowdhury, it is important to learn from the recent initiative of Delhi and NCR to notify both Graded Response Action Plan and Comprehensive City Action Plan under section 3 and 5 Environment Protection Act 1986, to make these plans legally enforceable.



