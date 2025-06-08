Muscle Cells, Microalgae, Moong: NASA-ISRO-Shubhanshu Shukla's Science Lab In Orbit

NASA has revealed, as part of its collaboration with ISRO, Axiom Mission 4 delivers on a commitment highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. The space agencies are participating in five joint science investigations and two in-orbit science, technology, engineering, and mathematics demonstrations.

NASA and ISRO have a long-standing relationship built on a shared vision to advance scientific knowledge and expand space collaboration.

On his fortnight-long mission to the International Space Station next month, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's 'gaganyatri', will conduct seven India-specific experiments in space, the Indian Space Research Organisation said today. These include studying 'water bears' - microscopic organisms - to understand how living things adapt to microgravity.

According to ISRO, the experience will nurture a microgravity research ecosystem back home, leading to the induction of advanced experiments that make up India's space programme. The ISRO website, however, only lists sketchy details on these experiments, while NASA has given out full dossiers.

India does not, at this time, have any deep experience of research in microgravity. In fact, this will be the first time an Indian will be working in a highly advanced space laboratory, one in which many complex experiments have been undertaken over the last 25 years.

Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said Mr Shukla will focus on 'space technology, space bio-manufacturing, and bio-astronautics' during his mission.

NASA, ISRO 's Science Lab In Orbit

NASA and ISRO are collaborating to launch scientific investigations aboard Axiom Mission 4, the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. These studies include examining muscle regeneration, growth of sprouts and edible microalgae, survival of tiny aquatic organisms, and human interaction with electronic displays in microgravity.

The mission will launch on Tuesday, June 10, aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on the company's Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Regenerating Muscle Tissue

Immunofluorescent image of human muscle fibres for Myogenesis-ISRO, showing nuclei (blue) and proteins (red). Image courtesy of Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (India).

During long-duration spaceflights, astronauts lose muscle mass, and their muscle cells' regenerative ability declines. Researchers suspect this may happen because microgravity interferes with metabolism in mitochondria, tiny structures within cells that produce energy. The Myogenesis investigation uses muscle stem cell cultures to examine the muscle repair process and test chemicals known to support mitochondrial function. Results could lead to interventions that maintain muscle health during long-duration space missions, help people on Earth with age-related muscle loss and muscle-wasting diseases, and assist athletes and people recovering from surgery.

Human skeletal muscle cells grow in a biocell that is placed in the plate habitat as part of the Myogenesis – ISRO investigation. Image courtesy of Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (India).

Sprouting Seeds

This preflight image shows sprouted fenugreek seeds for the Sprouts-ISRO investigation. Image courtesy of Dr. Ravikumar Hosamani's Lab at University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, Karnataka.

The Sprouts-ISRO investigation looks at the germination and growth in microgravity of seeds from green gram or moong bean and fenugreek, nutritious plants commonly eaten on the Indian subcontinent. Bioactive compounds in fenugreek seeds or methi also have therapeutic properties, and the leaves contain essential vitamins and minerals. Learning more about how space affects the genetics, nutritional content, and other characteristics over multiple generations of plants could inform the development of ways for future missions to reliably produce plants as a food source.

Fenugreek, commonly known as methi, sprouted in a petri dish. Image courtesy of Dr. Ravikumar Hosamani's Lab at University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, Karnataka.

Microalgae Growth

Culture bags for Space Microalgae. Image courtesy of Redwire.

Space microalgae studies how microgravity affects microalgae growth and genetics. Highly digestible microalgae species packed with nutrients could be a food source on future space missions. These organisms also grow quickly, produce energy and oxygen, and consume carbon dioxide, traits that could be employed in life support and fuel systems on spacecraft and in certain scenarios on Earth.

Tiny But Tough

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson sets up the BioServe microscope, which will be used by the Voyager Tardigrade-ISRO investigation.

Tardigrades are tiny aquatic organisms that can tolerate extreme conditions on Earth. Voyager Tardigrade tests the survival of a strain of tardigrades in the harsh conditions of space, including cosmic radiation and ultra-low temperatures, which kill most life forms. Researchers plan to revive dormant tardigrades, count the number of eggs laid and hatched during the mission, and compare the gene expression patterns of populations in space and on the ground. Results could help identify what makes these organisms able to survive extreme conditions and support the development of technology to protect astronauts on future missions and those in harsh environments on Earth.

Improving Electronic Interactions

NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara interacts with a touchscreen. Voyager Displays-ISRO examines how spaceflight affects the use of such devices.

Research shows that humans interact with touchscreen devices differently in space. Voyager displays examine how spaceflight affects interactions with electronic displays, such as pointing tasks, gaze fixation, and rapid eye movements, along with how these interactions affect the user's feelings of stress or well-being. Results could support improved design of control devices for spacecraft and habitats on future space missions, as well as for aviation and other uses on Earth.