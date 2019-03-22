Narendra Modi's Way To PM's Post A Cakewalk, Says Shiv Sena

Politics of Sharad Pawar and Mayawati were on a downward trajectory: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena's mouthpiece "Saamana" on Friday said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar and BSP supremo Mayawati, the "two probable PM candidates", deciding not to contest the Lok Sabha polls is a signal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's way to the power corridors for a second term is a cakewalk.

"Sharad Pawar is not going to contest. Mayawati is not contesting. The two probable candidates for prime ministership backing off simply shows the clout of NDA. Modi's way to the Prime Minister''s post is a cakewalk and NDA victory is confirmed. This is a signal that emanates from Mayawati and Pawar backing off," Saamana said in its editorial piece.

It claimed that the politics of Sharad Pawar and Mayawati were on a downward trajectory.

Saamana also slammed Mr Pawar alleging he is promoting dynastic politics under the garb of encouraging the youth.

The former Union agriculture minister had claimed that he has decided not to contest because he did not want three members of the Pawar family in the polls at the same time.

"But there is a young person in his own house and he is contesting from Maval Lok Sabha constituency," the editorial said.

Mr Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is re-contesting from Baramati constituency. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, she won from the Baramati seat which used to be Pawar''s bastion. His grandson Parth Pawar is a candidate from Maval constituency.

The party is contesting the polls in alliance with Congress in Maharashtra where 48 Lok Sabha seats are at stake.

Referring to Mayawati, the editorial said that her decision against contesting is an "escape".

"Mayawati said that she is not contesting because she has to campaign nationwide. BSP has no presence outside Uttar Pradesh and her argument is an escape," it said.

