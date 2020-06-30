Narendra Modi Speech Today Live Updates: India In Very Stable Situation In COVID Battle, Says PM

Narendra Modi Speech Time Today: Last week, PM Modi praised the country's efforts to fight coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation. The Prime Minister's address comes against the backdrop of a bitter standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley and a spiralling number of coronavirus cases in the country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted on Monday night.

The address comes two days after PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show, wherein he said that India had given a befitting response to China on Ladakh, praising the army which fought Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley earlier this month. He also spoke of the call for boycott of Chinese goods by the traders and the civil society.

The Centre on Monday announced its decision to block 59 Chinese-owned mobile applications including TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser.

Last week, PM Modi praised the country's efforts to fight the coronavirus. He had said that Uttar Pradesh, with a population size the same as four European countries badly hit by the coronavirus, had only a fraction of their death count.

India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,48,318, including 16,475 deaths.

The Centre on Monday released guidelines for Unlock2 in which it has extended the lockdown in containment zones till July 31.

Here Are The Live Updates:

Jun 30, 2020 16:09 (IST) Negligence in social, personal behaviour seen during Unlock1: PM Modi

"India's efforts has been better than many other nations across the world. However, that being said, ever since Unlock1, we have noticed a certain complacency in our attitude and our cautiousness regarding COVID-19," said Prime Minister Modi.



"We noticed that there has been a negligence on people's social and personal behaviour. Like the way we used to meticulously washed hands, used sanitisers, wore masks, maintained social distancing and avoided shaking hands, we see that that is not happening as strictly anymore," he said



Jun 30, 2020 16:07 (IST) Our COVID death rate is under control: PM Modi

"Our death rate is under control," said the Prime Minister while addressing the nation on the last day oh Unlock1.



Jun 30, 2020 16:05 (IST) We need to be more careful as we enter Unlock2, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the citizens need to be more careful as the country enters Unlock2.

