Castor Oil To Warm Water, PM Modi's Ayurvedic Secrets For Good Health

PM Narendra Modi said, "Apart from drinking warm water, I use mustard oil to treat my cold."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who swears by yoga, Ayurveda and vegetarian food for a healthy lifestyle, told actor Akshay Kumar in an interaction that he has never been to a doctor or bought any expensive medicines for treatment.

"You will be surprised to hear, I have lived such a tough life but have never depended on a doctor or expensive medicines," PM Modi told Akshay Kumar.

The Prime Minister revealed that if he catches cold, he drinks warm water and fasts for two days to treat it.

Talking about the benefits of mustard oil, PM Modi said, "Apart from drinking warm water, I use mustard oil to treat my cold."

"I warm the mustard oil and put a few drops in my nostrils at night. It's highly effective and clears the congestion in just two days," he said.

PM Modi said that for long distance walks, he would always keep handy an Assamese Gamocha or Gamusa (a traditional cloth with red border and motifs on its sides).

"I always used to carry an Assamese Gamusa with me while walking for long distances, especially in mountainous regions. I would wrap it around my legs for pain relief."

PM Modi during a "candid and non-political" interaction with Akshay Kumar.

Sharing another Ayurvedic secret for the skin, PM Modi talked about the benefits he experienced by using castor oil.

"I went on Kailash Yatra a couple of years back. Total distance was about 1,000 kilometres and I had to walk all the way. Many people were there with me and were using very expensive products to take care of their skin. I just had raw castor oil with me and just applied that on my skin," PM Modi said.

"After six days their skin started burning but nothing happened to me. From that day onward, every night fellow trekkers used to take a few drops of castor oil from me," he added.

PM Modi also stressed upon maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating on time and eating a healthy diet. He also shared some tips on anger management. "I do not express my anger as it leads to negativity," he said.

The "candid and non-political" interaction with Akshay Kumar, aired on Wednesday after the third round of voting for the national election. The hour-long interview spanned subjects from PM Modi's family and mother to gifts Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sends him every year.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.