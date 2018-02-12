Narendra Modi Oman Visit LIVE Updates: PM Meets Business Leaders; Will Visit Mosque, Temple In Muscat

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's Oman visit:

On the last day of his three-nation visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with business leaders in Oman, pitching India as an attractive investment destination. The prime minister arrived in Muscat on Sunday where he attended a special dinner hosted by the Sultan Sayyid Qaboos Bin Said Al Said of Oman. The two leaders held wide-ranging talks and discussed measures to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, energy, defence, security, food security and regional issues. Following the bilateral discussions, India and Oman signed eight agreements, related to defence, health and tourism. PM Modi also addressed nearly 20,000 Indian expatriates in Oman who gathered to hear him at the Sultan Qaboos Stadium in Muscat. During his address, he slammed the previous governments led by Congress, saying India's image had suffered due to scams and that his government worked hard to change the "style of misgovernance". PM Modi said that ties between India and Oman remain strong and that the Indian community in Oman played a key role in strengthening the ties.