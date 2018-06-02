Narendra Modi Singapore Visit LIVE: PM Unveils Plaque Commemorating Mahatma Gandhi, Visits Temples On Last Day

PM Narendra Modi is in Singapore as part of his 3-nation visit which also includes Indonesia and Malaysia

Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 3 of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Singapore:

On day 3 of his visit to Singapore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a busy schedule. He began the day by meeting former prime minister of Singapore Goh Chok Tong. From there, PM Modi went to Clifford Pier, where he unveiled a plaque to commemorate the immersion of Mahatma Gandhi's ashes in the country's waters. In 1948, Mahatma Gandhi's ashes had been sent to various parts of India and the world. This included Singapore. After unveiling the plaque, Prime Minister Modi interacted with local representatives. PM Modi then called on the US Defense Minister, who is in Singapore ahead of Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. PM Modi will then visit the National Orchid Garden, before heading to the Chuliya Mosque. PM Modi will also visit the Sri Maramman Temple and the Buddha Relic Temple shortly after that. The prime minister is then scheduled to visit the Indian Heritage Centre in Little India district. Before concluding his visit to Singapore, PM Modi will also visit the Changi Naval Base, where he will be going on-board the Indian Navy's Shivalik class stealth frigate INS Satpura. He will meet and interact with the officers and sailors on board. With this the prime minister will conclude his visit to Singapore.