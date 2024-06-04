Narendra Modi 3rd Longest Serving PM In India: See List

PM Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term after assuming office in 2014 (File)

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 is underway. While most exit polls predicted another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the INDIA alliance is hoping for a comeback to power. If PM Modi leads the NDA to another victory, he will be part of an elite list of Prime Ministers who have served the country for over 10 years.

Let's look back at some of the longest serving Prime Ministers of India:

Jawaharlal Nehru (Congress)

Tenure: 1947-1964

Duration: 16 years, 286 days

Jawaharlal Nehru was India's first and longest-serving Prime Minister. He led from 1947 until he died in 1964 and played a key role in building a modern India. Mr Nehru initiated several important projects, including big factories and dams and promoted scientific education. He also helped establish India's foreign policy of non-alignment, keeping the country independent of the US and Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Indira Gandhi (Congress)

Tenure: 1966-1977, 1980-1984

Duration: 15 years, 350 days

Indira Gandhi, the first woman Prime Minister of India, served nearly 16 years over four terms. Her time in office was marked by vents like the nationalisation of banks, the Green Revolution and the Emergency (1975-1977). She also led India to victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Narendra Modi (BJP)

Tenure: 2014-Present

Duration: 10 years, 19 days

Narendra Modi, the current Prime Minister, seeks a third consecutive term after assuming office in 2014. He is recognised for his reforms and dynamic foreign policy, earning praise both at home and abroad. His second term (2019) focused on economic revitalisation, infrastructure and global engagement.

Manmohan Singh (Congress)

Tenure: 2004-2014

Duration: 10 years, 4 days

Manmohan Singh, an economist, served as Prime Minister for 10 years. He is known for continuing economic reforms that helped India's economy grow rapidly. Mr Singh's government introduced important laws like the Right to Education Act and worked to improve technology and infrastructure in India.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BJP)

Tenure: 1996, 1998-2004

Duration: 6 years, 80 days

Atal Bihari Vajpayee served three times as Prime Minister. He is remembered for the Pokharan tests in 1998, which made India a recognised nuclear power. Mr Vajpayee also worked to improve relations with Pakistan and started major infrastructure projects like the Golden Quadrilateral highway network.