PM Modi To Be Welcomed In Ayodhya By Over 1,400 Artistes

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya railway station and a new airport on Saturday (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be welcomed by various groups of artistes from across the country as he arrives to inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and a new airport before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22.

In a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office said more than 1,400 performers will present folk art and cultural programmes in a total of 40 stages set up along the route from the airport to the railway station, Ram Path.

According to the statement, Vaibhav Mishra from Ayodhya will welcome the prime minister on the land of Ramlala by blowing conches while Mohit Mishra from Kashi will beat a Damru.

Many artistes will present art forms of Awadhi and Vantangiya. While Ragini Mitra of Noida and Brajesh Pandey of Sultanpur will present Awadhi folk dance, Sahaj Singh Shekhawat of Gorakhpur will perform Vantangiya dance.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya railway station around 11.15 am and the newly constructed Ayodhya airport around 12.15 pm.

After this, the prime minister will participate in a public event where several development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore will be inaugurated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)