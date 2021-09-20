Narendra Giri, Head Of Top Religious Body, Dies By Suicide: UP Police

Narendra Giri was found dead at his home in Prayagraj, the police said (File)

Narendra Giri, the head of a top religious body Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, has died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh, the police said today. Narendra Giri, who headed one of the largest religious bodies of saints in the country, was found dead at his home in Prayagraj, the police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted their condolences.

The police said a suicide note had been found.

"The death of Akhara Parishad president Shri Narendra Giri ji is extremely sad. While devoted to spiritual traditions, he played a big role in connecting many streams of Sant Samaj together. May the Lord give him a place at your feet. Om shanti," PM Modi tweeted.