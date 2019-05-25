CBI Arrests Lawyer Representing Accused In Narendra Dhabolkar Murder Case

Narendra Dabholkar was shot dead while he was on a morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013 (File Photo)

A lawyer representing some of the accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case was Saturday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation, an official said.

Advocate Sanjeev Punalekar and a Sanatan Sanstha member identified as Vikram Bhave were held from Mumbai and will be produced in a Pune court on Sunday, the CBI official said.

He said preliminary probe had revealed that Sanjeev Punalekar was known to one of the shooters of Narendra Dabholkar.

Narendra Dabholkar was shot dead while he was on a morning walk on the Onkareshwar Bridge in Pune on August 20, 2013.