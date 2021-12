Anti-Drug Agency Wants To Take Over Top 5 Cases From Police: Maharashtra Minister

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said NCB must answer the citizens of India. (File)

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik today said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has asked the state police's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) to transfer its "top five cases" to the central agency, and questioned the Union government's intentions.

The NCB letter to the Anti Narcotics Cell attributed the decision to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he claimed in a video shared on social media.

He also shared the text of the purported letter.

NCB Director General SN Pradhan wrote to Maharashtra Director General of Police on November 24 asking for a list of five cases fit to be handed over to the NCB, said the senior NCP leader.

The letter sought that state governments prepare lists of cases having "inter-state and international" ramifications and consider handing them over to the NCB to help it unearth entire networks, he said.

Motive and intention of the #NCB upon reading this letter appears questionable ?

Why are they trying to infringe upon the rights of the state government when there is no provision in the NDPS act to do so ?

Is there an ulterior motive ?

NCB must answer the citizens of India pic.twitter.com/oM8IuSiDpt — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) December 3, 2021

"We want to know what is the criteria for (selecting) top five cases. Are they the ones which garnered a lot of publicity?" Mr Malik said.

Why the rights of the states were being infringed upon in this manner despite there being no provision in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for such a take-over, he asked.

"Is there an ulterior motive? NCB must answer the citizens of India," Mr Malik, who has been attacking the Central agency on a host of issues centering on the arrest of Aryan Khan in an alleged drugs case, tweeted.

