Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty Donate Gold Conch, Tortoise Idol To Tirupati Temple. See Pics

Infosys chairman Narayana Murthy and his wife and former TTD Trust Board Member Sudha Murty donated a golden Abhisheka Shankam and golden tortoise idol to Tirumala temple on Sunday, July 16. The couple, known for their philanthropic ventures, handed over the donation to TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

The gold donations which are said to be around two kilograms, will be used to clean the idols at the temple in Andhra Pradesh.

S. Rajiv Krishna, advisor to Govt of Andhra Pradesh, shared the pictures on Twitter and wrote, ''Infosys founder Narayana Murthy garu & his wife Sudha Murthy garu (former TTD Board Member) donate Golden Abhishekha Shankam to Sri Varu Temple at Tirumala. They handed over to TTD EO Dharma Reddy Garu.''

Reacting to the pictures, one Twitter user praised the couple and wrote, ''Just the other respectful side of the lovely couple. While they continue to help millions through charity, they haven't forgotten to thank god for his kind blessings to them.''

Tirumala routinely receives such super costly gifs from devotees. Sri Venkateswara Alayala Nirmanam Trust (SRIVANI Trust), a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) initiative, has fetched Rs 880 crore from devotees who donated at least Rs 10,000 in the past five years, a PTI report said on Sunday.

For every donation of Rs 10,000, TTD offers a 'VIP Break Darshan', which enables the donors to visit the deity early in the morning, unlike through the Sarvadarshanam queue which has a longer waiting time.