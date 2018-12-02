Narain Karthikeyan Calls For New Procedure Of Issuing Driving Licences

Narain Karthikeyan said road mishaps can be avoided if individuals drive with responsibility and care.

India's first Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan yesterday called for a change in the procedure of issuing driving licences, adding that speeding on roads was more dangerous and harmful than motorsport racing.

He said that people, especially youngsters, must differentiate between driving on roads and the racetrack and added that mishaps can be avoided if individuals drive with responsibility and care.

"The roads cannot be taken granted for racetracks motivating foolishness, though recent vehicles incorporate excellent technology and safety," he said.

Mr Karthikeyan noted that there has been a huge increase in the number of vehicles across various cities. In Coimbatore city alone, around 1.5 lakh two-wheelers and 23,000 four-wheelers are registered annually, he said, while flagging off a marathon in the Tamil Nadu town.

Organising Chairman of Marathon IOACON-2018 and Clinical Director of Ganga Hospitals, Dr S Rajasekaran, said one person dies every three minutes in India in a road accident. These occur due to individuals carelessness, uncontrolled speed and poor road infrastructure, he said.