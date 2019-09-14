Narada Case: Court Tells Trinamool MLA To Record Voice Sample Before CBI

The court asked the CBI to ensure that the health of the MLA, who claimed to be unwell, is not affected

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed Trinamool Congress MLA Iqbal Ahmed to appear before the CBI to give a voice sample in connection with the Narada tapes scam.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure that the health of the MLA, who claimed to be unwell, is not affected.

The Narada sting operation videos purportedly showed senior TMC leaders accepting money from the editor of Narada News, Mathew Samuel, who represented a fictitious company, in return for favours.

Iqbal Ahmed is accused of helping Mathew Samuel get in touch with the other TMC leaders purportedly seen in the videos.

The MLA moved the high court, challenging a court order that asked him to appear before the CBI to give his voice sample. The agency would send the voice sample for forensic examination to match it with the voice in the sting operation videos.

Mr Ahmed claimed in his petition that he was unwell and should be given ample time to appear before the CBI for the test.

After taking over the probe in the case following a Calcutta High Court order, the CBI booked several top TMC leaders, including MPs, West Bengal ministers and an IPS officer.

The agency is now collecting voice samples of TMC leaders to determine the veracity of the conversations they had with Mathew Samuel.

Over the past two weeks, several TMC ministers and leaders, including Subrata Mukherjee, Sougata Roy and Madan Mitra, have had their voice samples recorded.

The CBI has also summoned West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari in this regard.

