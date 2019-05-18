Nana Patekar 'Intimidating' Witnesses, Says Tanushree Dutta's Lawyer

Tanushree Dutta has alleged that she was sexually harassed by actor Nana Patekar on a film's set. (File)

Actor Nana Patekar has not been given a clean chit by the police, actress Tanushree Dutta's lawyer Nitin Satpute said on Friday.

In September last year, Tanushree Dutta alleged that she was sexually harassed by actor Nana Patekar on a film's set, "Horn Ok Please", in 2008. She revisited the incident last year, sparking India's #MeToo movement and filed an FIR against the actor. However, Nana Patekar has refuted all allegations.

Mr Satpute said: "No clean chit has been given by the police. No summary report or charge sheet has been filed against the accused person (Nana Patekar). The FIR was registered against four people on October 10, 2018, under Section 354. Thereafter, the accused persons lost their jobs. So deliberately they are spreading these rumours to get sympathy and work in the industry."

He also claimed that Nana Patekar's team is trying to "mislead" the investigation agencies.

"It is also meant to put some pressure on the investigation agencies. They have put obstacles in the investigation and are trying to mislead the police agency. For that purpose we are going to move an application seeking action against Nana Patekar and four other accused," he said.

Mr Satpute alleged that Nana Patekar is "intimidating and threatening" witnesses.

"10-15 witnesses' statements were recorded. We have an audio statement of one of the key witnesses. We have an audio recording which we will present before the police at the appropriate time," he said.

Following Tanushree Dutta's harrowing account, several other celebrities came forward with their #MeToo accounts.

