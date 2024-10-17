'Namaste, Lawrence Bhai...': Salman Khan's Ex Somy Ali's Request To Gangster

Salman Khan and Somy Ali were in a relationship in the 1990s which ended in a widely publicised fallout.

Former Bollywood actor and Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has publicly extended an invitation for a Zoom call to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently incarcerated in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail.

This post comes against the backdrop of Bishnoi's claim of responsibility for the murder of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader who was known to be close to Mr Khan. Bishnoi had also issued a warning to anyone associated with Mr Khan.

"Namaste, Lawrence Bhai," Ms Ali's post read. "I've heard and seen as well that you do Zoom calls even from jail. So I want to discuss a few things with you. Please tell me how that can be done. Rajasthan is my most favourite place in the world. I want to visit your temple for a prayer but let's get done with the Zoom call first. Trust me this chat is for your own good. Please give me your mobile number, I'll be grateful. Thank you."

Mr Khan and Ms Ali were in a relationship in the 1990s which ended in a widely publicised fallout. Ms Ali has previously accused Mr Khan of domestic violence, which the actor categorically denied.

The Navi Mumbai police today arrested Sukhbir Balbir Singh, alias Sukha, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in connection with the plot to assassinate Salman Khan. Sukha was apprehended in Haryana's Panipat by a team of Panvel Town police. According to police sources, he had been in touch with a handler based in Pakistan, identified as Dogar, and had allegedly commissioned members of the Bishnoi gang to carry out the assassination.

The plan to eliminate Mr Khan reportedly involved the use of sophisticated weapons, including AK-47s, M16s, and AK92s, which were to be smuggled into India from Pakistan.

Additionally, the Navi Mumbai police intend to question Sukha regarding his involvement in the murder of Baba Siddique.

The threat against Salman Khan reached a boiling point earlier this year when gunfire was reported outside the actor's Bandra residence. An FIR filed in connection with the case named key figures such as Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol, Sampat Nehra, Goldie Brar, and Rohit Godhara as the masterminds.

In June, police uncovered a chilling conspiracy that aimed to target Mr Khan during his travels to his farmhouse near Panvel. According to the police, Bishnoi and Nehra's gangs had deployed between 60 and 70 members to conduct surveillance on Mr Khan's movements. This included monitoring his Bandra residence, Panvel farmhouse, and even his film sets. The plotters were allegedly recruiting minors as sharp shooters and sourcing weapons from Pakistan.