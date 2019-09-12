Nalini, Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict's Parole Extension Plea Rejected

The Madras High Court had on July 5 granted a one-month parole to Nalini.

The Madras High Court on Thursday declined to extend parole of S. Nalini, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. She had sought extension till October 15 to complete the marriage arrangements for her daughter.

On August 22, the court had extended her parole by three weeks. On July 25, Nalini was released on one-month parole.

The Madras High Court had on July 5 granted a one-month parole to Nalini on her plea for a six-month parole to make arrangements for her daughter's wedding. The court had stipulated that Nalini would not meet politicians and media. Nalini had argued her case in person.

In her plea, Nalini said every life-convict was entitled to one-month ordinary leave after completing two years in prison and that she had not taken leave even once in the past 27 years she spent in jail.

Six others convicted in the case are her husband V. Sriharan alias Murugan, A.G. Perarivalan, T. Suthendraraja alias Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas and Ravichandran.

They have been in prison since 1991. A female Tamil Tiger suicide bomber blew herself up at an election rally near Chennai assassinating the former Prime Minister.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.