Tamil Nadu Gets New BJP Chief, Day After Alliance Announced With AIADMK

The BJP on Saturday named Nainar Nagendran as the President of its Tamil Nadu unit.

Mr Nagendran, a three-time MLA from Tirunelveli, replaces K Annamalai in the top job and will be tasked with jumpstarting the party's fortunes in next year's Assembly election, in a state that has historically always rejected the BJP and its brand of muscular nationalism.

The new Tamil Nadu BJP boss' job will possibly be made easier by the party also announcing a renewed alliance with the AIADMK. Mr Nagendran won the Tirunelveli seat in 2001 and 2011 on an AIADMK ticket before he switched camps.