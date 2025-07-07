On Actor Vijay's Poll Alliance Snub, Tamil Nadu BJP's 'Common Goal' Reply

Tamil actor-politician Vijay said 'no' last week to possible alliances with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party or ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam before next year's Assembly election.

Vijay - whose fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will make its electoral debut in 2026 - said he would never join hands with the BJP, which he called "our policy enemies and divisive forces", or Chief Minister MK Stalin's DMK, which he accused of being 'secretly owned" by the former party.

The BJP, however, appeared undeterred by Vijay's putdown.

On Monday the party's Tamil Nadu unit boss, Nainar Nagenthiran, told reporters the "common goal between us (i.e., the BJP and TVK) is that the DMK should not be in power".

"I suggested an alliance based on that shared idea. Ever since the BJP and AIADMK (the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the DMK's arch-rival) reunited... DMK is obviously worried."

Chennai: On actor and TVK chief Vijay's recent statement of not allying with any party, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran says, "The common goal between us and Vijay is that the DMK should not be in power. I had suggested unity based on that shared idea. Ever since the… pic.twitter.com/wENmY0pwf8 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2025

"That is why they push the 'B-team' narrative..." Nagenthiran declared, referring to Tamil Nadu ministers' counterclaims in October last year linking Vijay's TVK and the BJP. Those claims came after the actor said his main 'enemies' were the BJP at the centre and DMK at the state levels.

Vijay's entry into Tamil Nadu politics has stirred the pot before the 2026 election.

The 51-year-old superstar is not expected to win the 118 seats needed to form the government, but is expected to hoover up enough votes (and seats, maybe) to make it difficult for either the ruling DMK (and its ally, the Congress) or the opposition AIADMK (and the BJP) to do just that.

READ | Actor Vijay Is TVK's Chief Minister Candidate, Won't Ally With BJP

Nagenthiran's appeal to Vijay (last week and today) underscores the BJP's sentiment on this issue; "They (the TVK) should decide who shouldn't come to power and take a call accordingly... they should analyse who would benefit from such a decision (not allying with the BJP)."

The BJP's ally, the AIADMK, remains equally welcoming of Vijay; party boss E Palaniswami said Saturday, "All those who wish to oust the DMK from power are welcome to join the alliance."

The BJP and the AIADMK were thumped by the DMK in 2021; EPS' party won 66 seats and the BJP just four, compared to the 133 swept by Chief Minister Stalin's party and the Congress' 18.

Popular Tamil actor Vijay is his party's chief ministerial candidate (File).

The DMK-Congress alliance picked over 45 per cent of the votes.

Last year's Lok Sabha election was even more of a thumping; the DMK and Congress won all 31 seats they contested and picked up eight more courtesy smaller allies.

The BJP and AIADMK - contesting independently after a temporary break-up - won zero.

READ | 'No' To BJP, To DMK. Actor Vijay's Solo Run In Tamil Nadu Next Year?

To stop the DMK from winning a second consecutive term, the BJP and AIADMK need something extra, a boost of popularity and votes that, they hope, will come from Vijay's TVK.

Meanwhile, the DMK has been more dismissive of Vijay's 'no'; the party's senior leader, Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi, said, "The announcement may have come as a shock to some... but the people are clear about who their enemies are. All the best, but victory belongs to the DMK."

With input from agencies

