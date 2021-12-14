Nagaland Tribal Body Declares 'Non-Cooperation' With Army Over Botched Op

The Konyak Union is the top body of the Konyak Naga tribe that dominated the district.

A week after the tragic death of 14 young people in Nagaland's Mon District during a botched operation by the special forces of the Army, a top tribal body in the region has announced a "total non-cooperation movement" against the armed forces.

The Konyak Union, the top body of the Konyak Naga tribe that dominated the district, announced "total restriction of Indian Military force convoy and patrolling" within Konyak soil until justice is delivered to those killed.

"No Konyak villages councils/students or any society must accept any forms of developmental packages/assistances" from the armed forces, the statement said.

The Konyak Union also announced that no "military recruitment rallies" will be allowed within Mon district.

The statement also directed "customary landowners to immediately denounce" all forms of public relation with the Indian Military Forces, including past land agreements allotted for setting up military base camps (operating points) in all areas within the jurisdiction.

As a sign of resentment, black flags would be hoisted on every vehicle, black badges would be worn by all, the statement said.

The tribal body also urged people not to engage in any form of leisure activities, including attending night bazaars, picnic and other entertainment activities within Mon District.

Pre-schedule programme such as weddings, church events will, however, remain exempted, it said.