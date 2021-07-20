Nagaland To Have No Opposition Party As NPF Joins Ruling PDA

The formal joining of NPF in the ruling alliance will take place within a few days, sources said.

Nagaland Assembly will soon be opposition-less. The main Opposition party in the state - Naga People's Front (NPF), which is the single largest party in Nagaland with 25 MLAs, decided to join the Neiphiu Rio-led People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) government supposedly for the Naga political issue in pursuance of the objective of 'one solution, one agreement.'

After a prolonged meeting, 18 NPF legislators decided to accept the offer without pre-conditions in the interest of the Naga political solution, party sources said.

Once the NPF formally joins the ruling coalition comprising the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), BJP, and an independent, Nagaland will witness another Opposition-less government.

The NDPP said the unity of all the members of the Assembly for a common goal will definitely bring positive results in "our collective efforts" to bring about a final solution to the Naga political issue.

