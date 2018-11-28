Nagaland Seeks Nearly 8,000 Crore From Centre For 'State's Development'

The state government had submitted the requirement through the memorandum. (File)

The Nagaland Government has sought an amount of Rs 7,928.43 crore for the overall development of the state from the 15th Finance Commission, a senior official said Tuesday.

Nagaland Finance Secretary Y Kikheto Sema while interacting with media-persons revealed that the state government had submitted the requirement through the memorandum to the visiting team of 15th Finance Commission.

A 14-member team of the 15th Finance Commission led by its chairman NK Singh arrived here Tuesday on a three day visit to hold talks with Nagaland government, officials said.

The Finance Commission team will hold meetings with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, his cabinet colleagues and senior state government officials Wednesday.

According to a memorandum of the Nagaland government submitted through the Finance Department to the 15th Finance Commission, out of the total requirement an amount of Rs 707.10 crore will be required annually for repair and maintenance of infrastructural assets which amounts to 3,535.50 crore for five year period under 35 departments.

The memorandum has also highlighted that due to the change of funding pattern from 1989-90 onwards, the state faced problems even for release of the monthly pay and allowances of the state government employees.

He said that the memorandum has pointed that Nagaland was created out of the political agreement and therefore the special category status should be seriously upheld to enable the state bring about development and progress.