Nagaland Records Over 2,900 Dengue Cases Since June, Highest In Nearly 2 Decades

Nagaland has registered 2,909 dengue cases since June this year, the highest in nearly two decades, a senior official said on Friday.

The health department, however, said the situation is under control and there was no need to panic.

Addressing a press conference here, Director of National Health Mission, Nagaland, E Motsuthung Patton said as per available records since 2005, the state has seen a high increase in dengue cases, with 2,909 confirmed infections out of the 8,107 samples tested since June.

Dimapur tops the list with 1,398 cases, he said.

"The department is closely monitoring the situation, which is under control. There is no need to panic," E Motsuthung Patton said.

The highest number of dengue cases registered during the period was 374 in 2018, he said.

One dengue patient, "with comorbidity", has died so far in the state, another official said.

The health department has been engaging in awareness drives through workshops and house-to-house campaigns to prevent the spread of dengue, he added.

