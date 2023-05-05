Nagaland Opens Helpline To Evacuate People From Violence-Hit Manipur

Violence has broken out in Manipur over the Meiteis' demand for ST

The Nagaland government is keeping a close watch on the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur and has opened a helpline for the citizens of the state requiring evacuation from Manipur, an official release said Thursday.

Information is also being obtained for making arrangements for those from Nagaland requiring evacuation from Manipur, it said.

"A close watch is being maintained on the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur and the safety and security of people from Nagaland presently in Manipur and Imphal City," a Nagaland Home Department press release said here.

Helpline numbers have been activated in this regard at State Police Headquarters and Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, it said, adding that the Home Department has urged everyone to maintain calm and not believe in rumours.

Anyone requiring any assistance has been asked to contact State Police Control Room, Kohima through phone number 3702242511, Fax: 0370 2242512 or Mobile/ Whatsapp: 08794833041 or email: spcrkohima@gmail.com and NSDMA helpline numbers: 0370 2381122/0370 2291123.

Meanwhile, at least six persons injured in clashes in Imphal have reached Kohima and are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, Nagaland Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha said.

He said that some of the injured have come on their own and are undergoing treatment here, adding that there are no reports of any security threat to them here.

Nagaland shares an inter-state boundary with Manipur.

The Manipur government on Thursday issued 'shoot at sight' order in "extreme cases" to contain spiralling violence in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.

Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be deployed to contain widespread rioting that broke out across Manipur between tribals and the majority Meitei community, displacing over 9,000 people.

