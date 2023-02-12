'Not Related To Bear Grylls': Nagaland Minister Over Racial Discrimination

He said, "If you want to ask, ask Google. If you don't get it, then ask me." (FILE)

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is known for his amazing sense of humour and fun captions on social media. From talking about his personal life to offering life advice, the minister's posts are always on point. He once again managed to grab everyone's attention on Twitter. He reacted to a video of a Nagaland woman who faced “racial discrimination” at Surajkund Mela, this year, in Faridabad.

In the clip, the woman stated that people walked up to her stall and asked “do you eat dog meat and snakes?” Mr Along, who is known for his sharp yet endearing humour, took reference from the hit show Man vs. Wild and wrote, “Some people have started considering us as relatives of ‘Bear Grylls'. This is not done.” FYI: In Man vs. Wild, Bear Grylls beats the odds of nature and survives on animal meat and insects.

Mr Along added, “If you want to ask, ask Google. If you don't get it, then ask me.”

कुछ लोग तो हमें "Bear Grylls" के रिश्तेदार ही समझने लगे हैं।।????



ये ठीक नहीं हैं।????



पूछना है तो Google से पूछो,

न मिले, तो मुझसे पूछ लेना।???? https://t.co/9YhDdoPzpU — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 12, 2023

Mr Along's tweet has created a lot of buzz on the social media platform. People have lauded the minister for the way he has reacted to the incident.

A user said, “Sir, your sense of humour is amazing.”

सर आपका sense of humour कमाल का है। — सागरा™ ???????????????????? (@saagaraaa) February 12, 2023

Another added, “The pride of her state is imperative for the young lady and is all that matters. With daughters like them, the Naga culture civilisation shall flourish.

The pride of her state is imperative for the young lady and is all that matters.

With daughters like them,the Naga culture civilization shall flourish. — Nuts forever (@NISHANTALIVE) February 12, 2023

Some said that it's high time that everyone “needs to get aware of the real Nagaland culture and food.”

People need to get aware of the real Nagaland culture and food. Nagaland is in India. There shouldn't be any discrimination. I have my friends from Nagaland. They are lovely people. — sameer (@buddiesbox1) February 12, 2023

A person added, “Right sir we believe you a lot we respect you and we love you

Right sir we belive you a lot we respect you and we love you — Gurjar Haresh (@GurjarHaresh) February 12, 2023

The woman, in the video, also stated, “I feel hurt by the way people come up to our stall and ask such questions. No one is asking about the stall or our state. Instead, they say ‘you people eat snakes and dog meat.'”