Nagaland Killings: Tribal Bodies Give State Government 10-Day Deadline

Civil groups in Nagaland protest the killing of 14 villagers in a botched Army op in December (File)

Civil groups in Nagaland have given the government a 10-day extension to a December ultimatum as they battle for justice for 14 civilians killed during a botched Army op in the northeastern state.

An umbrella body of several Konyak tribal unions, including the Konyak Union, the Konyak Nyupuh Sheko Khong, and the Konyak Students' Union - met Friday and condemned delays in the release of a report by Nagaland Police's SIT, or Special Investigation Team.

The groups said their 'total non-cooperation' movement aimed at the Army, which was announced December 14, would continue until justice is delivered.

"The 30-day ultimatum will be extended for 10 days with effect from January 15, failing which the tribe will abstain from all national events within its customary jurisdiction, as endorsed by the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation," a statement from the groups said.

The Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation is an apex body of six Naga tribes across five districts - Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, and Noklak.

This is the second ultimatum handed down by the Konyak bodies; a 30-day period expired January 10, after which a summit of all tribal bodies adopted new resolutions on January 14.

Fourteen villagers were killed between December 4 and 5 in Nagaland's remote Mon district after a failed ambush by the Army's elite 21 Para SF unit.

The ambush was laid after faulty intel said a group of insurgents were in the area.

Twelve civilians were killed in the ambush. Three more people, including one soldier, died in retaliatory violence the following day.

The Army expressed regret over the incident and ordered a Court of Inquiry led by a Major General, but concerns remain that the government will invoke AFSPA, or the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, to protect the soldiers involved.

Army Chief General MM Naravane this week said "appropriate action" would be taken but he, like Home Minister Amit Shah did in Parliament last month, declined to specify the "action".

The Konyak Union, which is the top body for the Konyak tribe that is dominant in the district, has also demanded that the SIT report and that of the Army's be shared with them.