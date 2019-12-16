Nagaland Governor RN Ravi Gets Additional Charge Of Meghalaya

The move assumes significance as the state has witnessed protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Nagaland Governor RN Ravi Gets Additional Charge Of Meghalaya

RN Ravi is also the Centre's interlocutor for talks with Naga insurgents.

New Delhi:

Nagaland Governor RN Ravi was on Monday given additional charge of Meghalaya, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

RN Ravi is also the Centre's interlocutor for talks with Naga insurgents.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint R N Ravi, Governor of Nagaland to discharge the functions of the Governor of Meghalaya, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Tathagata Roy, Governor of Meghalaya," it said, without citing further details.

The move assumes significance as the state has witnessed protests against the amended Citizenship Act, that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to religious minorities of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan facing persecution there. 

Comments
RN RaviRashtrapati Bhavan

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News