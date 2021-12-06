Nagaland Civilian Killings Updates: Murder Case Filed, 'Intention To Murder', Allege Cops

The Nagaland police have taken a suo moto FIR against 21 Para special forces of Indian Army in connection with a counter-insurgency operation that led to the deaths of 14 innocent villagers. An Army jawan also lost his life when the situation quickly deteriorated out of control.

The police have said that the special Army unit didn't inform police nor did they take any police guide for the counter-insurgency operation in Mon district that borders Myanmar.

The truck had eight people on board -- six of them were killed on the spot; two others died on the way to the hospital. It is believed that all those on the truck were local coal miners.

Sources said no arms or ammunition were recovered from the truck.

Soon after, hundreds of villagers -- armed with stones and machetes -- attacked the army team, sources said. The army team opened fire in self-defence, in which at least five 5 villagers were killed and several others were injured, sources said.

Here are the Updates on Nagaland civilian deaths:

Dec 06, 2021 08:42 (IST)

The 21 Para Special forces of Army "blankly opened fire" resulting in the killing of many Oting villagers in Nagaland, the state police has alleged in its FIR against the Army unit. It also said that the "intention" of security forces was to "murder and injure civilians".