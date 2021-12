The 21 Para Special forces of Army "blankly opened fire" resulting in the killing many Oting villagers in Nagaland, the state police alleges in its FIR against the Army unit. It further alleges that the "intention" of security forces was to "murder and injure civilians".

Thirteen villagers and a soldier were killed at an Indo-Myanmar border district in Nagaland on Sunday as a counter-insurgency operation went horribly off script. One more villager died in the clashes that followed.