'Justice Delayed Is...': Groups Express Concern On Nagaland Killings Probe

Nagaland Killings: The incident has led to mounting calls for the repeal of AFSPA in the state.

Nagaland's civil society groups today expressed worry over the delay in enquiry in Nagaland firings, almost a month after the tragic death of 14 young people in Mon District during a botched operation by the special forces of the Army on December 4 and 5.

"Justice delayed is justice denied," the groups- Konyak Union, Konyak Nyupuh Sheko Khong (KNSK) and Konyak's Student Union (KSU)- said in a statement.

The statement comes as Centre formed a panel last week to look into the withdrawal of the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Nagaland. The law gives wide-ranging powers to the Army and calls for its withdrawal had surged in the state after the incident in Nagaland's Mon district.

If justice is further delayed, we will be forced to organise Konyak Summit on January 18 to discuss further course of action, the groups said in the statement.

"We have given the Centre 10th January as the deadline. After that we will decide the new course of protests in a major meeting on 18th," the groups asserted.

Appreciating Home Ministry's move on AFSPA, Honang Konyak, Vice President of the Konyak Union said, "We appreciate the move by the MHA but lament that the civil society from ground zero was not made part of the crucial meeting with Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah."

"We will not rest until our demands are met," he added.

Concern regarding absence of delegates from the ground in meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah was also raised by the groups saying, "only people from ground zero will be able to portray the untold sufferings of the civilians for so many decades under AFSPA."

"Members in the committee should be aware that people have had enough of AFSPA," the statement read.

The groups also sought clarification from the Indian Army with respect to its press release assuring "justice for all" saying that the phrase is a "biased assurance and confusing at a time when the Konyaks are demanding for direct action against the personnel involved in the operation.