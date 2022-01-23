Nagaland Civil Society Group Protests Republic Day Celebration Over Firing Incident

Fourteen civilians and one security personnel died in the firing incident in December last year

A civil society group in Nagaland - Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation - has urged people not to participate in the Republic Day celebrations in the state's eastern belt as a mark of protest against the botched operation by the security forces which resulted in the death of 14 civilians. ENPO is the main civil soceity organisation of the six eastern Nagaland districts - Mon, Kiphire, Tuensang, Phek , Noklak and Longleng.

The civil society group, in a letter on Friday, reminded of the resolution taken in the joint consultative meeting by all the Eastern Nagaland civil societies on December 14 last year at Longleng over the firing incident.

According to sources, the state government has not deputed any minister or MLA for any event on Republic Day at Mon district where the the firing had taken place.

It was resolved that the public of eastern Nagaland shall "extend non-cooperation to the security forces" until justice is delivered to the families of the victims in particular and the people of Nagas in general against the gruesome killings of innocent public in Mon district Nagaland by the security forces on December 4 and 5, 2021. The non-cooperation shall be in the form of "abstaining from any national celebrations, or such activities".

On the other hand, the Nagaland government on Friday approved the appointment of the family members of the victims to the vacant posts in the state offices and departments.

The order issued by Abhijit Sinha, Home Commissioner of Nagaland, stated that the state government has approved the appointment of the family members of 12 victims.

They will be appointed to Grade IV posts in various offices of the departments of the state government in Mon district.