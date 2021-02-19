Nagaland Assembly Resolution To 'Work Unitedly' On Decades-Old Naga Issue

The resolution was drafted by a seven-member all-party committee. (File)

A four-point resolution on the decades-old Naga political struggle has been adopted by the Nagaland Legislative Assembly as the 60-member House resolved to "work unitedly" in facilitating the ongoing negotiations for a final solution between the centre and the Naga political groups.

The centre has been holding separate talks with the Naga negotiators NSCN(IM) since 1997 and Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) comprising of seven groups since 2017.

On August 3, 2015, the centre signed the framework agreement with NSCN(IM) and also entered into an agreed position with NNPGs in December 2017.

A breakthrough, however, is yet to be achieved.

The assembly resolution on Naga political issue was moved by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and seconded by Leader of Opposition TR Zeliang following a day-long discussion in the house on Tuesday.

The resolution was drafted by a seven-member all-party committee which was unanimously constituted two days back.

The resolution states that "in honouring and adhering to the voice of the people, the august house endorses and reiterates all the past resolutions of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly on the Naga political issue, and resolves to work unitedly in facilitating the Indo-Naga political negotiations".

The assembly appreciated the continued efforts made by the central government to resolve the Naga problem through peaceful means and for acknowledging the unique history and identity of the Nagas by upholding the Naga political talks.

Last year, the crucial Naga peace talks that are in very advanced stage hit a deadlock on the contentious issue of a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas.

While the NSNC(IM) is pressing for these to be a part of the deal, the Centre has said it won't budge on it.

The NSCN(IM), engaged in peace negotiations with the Centre, had signed a Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find a permanent solution to the Naga political problem.

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland starting soon after India's independence in 1947.

