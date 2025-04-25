Naga Insurgent Group NSCN-IM Alleges Conspiracy After Houses Set On Fire In Manipur's Kamjong

The civil arm of the NSCN (IM) has asked people not to fall for "malicious disinformation" after posts on social media and WhatsApp groups alleged the Naga insurgent group set fire to houses in two villages in Manipur's Kamjong district, bordering Myanmar, on Wednesday.

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah), or NSCN (IM), signed the Naga Peace Accord with the central government in 2015 to explore a solution for the Nagas' political demand.

"It is a matter of grave concern that the spate of violence in Manipur has been gradually expanding towards the eastern side of the state, bordering Myanmar. The recent act of arson committed upon the denizens of Gampal and Haijang villages under Kamjong district by some unknown miscreants is lamentable," GPRN, the Naga insurgent group's civil arm, said in a statement on Thursday.

"In this connection, the wild speculations circulating in the social media, suspecting the hands of NSCN stands condemned out rightly. It is hereby clarified that Naga Army has no involvement in the unfortunate incident," it said.

"All concerned are advised not to be carried away by such malicious disinformation. The conspiracy surrounding the incident shall be exposed sooner or later. We believe in the high ideals of truth, justice and peace and we shall continue to work for the welfare and security of all communities living in Nagalim without any prejudices," the Naga group said.

Initially, visuals shared on social media and WhatsApp groups showed houses burning in an unidentified village, which turned out to be an old incident from Chandel district, sources said.

However, another video showing a group of women and children sitting under a tent with some of them crying was confirmed as taken at Gampal village, sources said.

Following the incident, Kamjong District Magistrate Rangnamei Rang Peter imposed curfew in the two villages. The houses were set on fire by unknown people while most of the villagers were out in their fields, the police said.

Kuki organisations in a joint statement said "these heinous attacks have terrorised innocent Kuki civilians and once again imperilled the already fragile peace and stability in the region".

The GPRN's statement asking people not to pay heed to "malicious disinformation" came a day later.

While the NSCN (IM) has the Naga Peace Accord, at least two dozen Kuki, Zomi and Hmar militant groups are part of the tripartite suspension of operations (SoO) agreement signed with the Centre and the state government.

The only Meitei insurgent group that signed a ceasefire is the United National Liberation Front (Pambei), or UNLF (P).